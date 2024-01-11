Boise Area School Closures and Changes for Friday, January 12

The Treasure Valley is under a winter storm warning. The following schools have canceled or delayed classes on Friday, January 12

School Closings

  • Boise State University
  • Blaine County School District
  • Gooding Elementary and Middle Schools
  • Wendell Middle School

Virtual Learning Day

  • Kuna School District
  • Vallivue School District

Delayed

Last update was at Thursday, 5:48 p.m.

5 Winter Laws, Rules and Etiquette That Everyone in Boise Needs to Know

When the temperatures drop and snow starts to fall, these are things that everyone living in Boise should know.

Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

15 Wacky Winter Weather Facts To Help You Survive the Season in Boise

For many of us Snowmageddon 2016-2017 is a not so distant memory. Some people really miss seeing that much white stuff in Boise. Others dread the possibility of it happening again. How common is it? We dug into some historical weather data from the National Weather Service to see just how extreme it was compared to some of the other winter extremes Boise's experienced.

Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

15 Signs Boise Could Be in For a Harsh, Unforgiving Winter

According to the Farmer's Almanac, these are some mostly non-weather signs that Boise could be in for a harsh winter. Have you noticed any of them happening?
