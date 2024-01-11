Boise Area School Closures and Changes for Friday, January 12

The Treasure Valley is under a winter storm warning. The following schools have canceled or delayed classes on Friday, January 12



Winter School Buses Roger Mcclean loading...

School Closings

Boise State University

Blaine County School District

Gooding Elementary and Middle Schools

Wendell Middle School

Virtual Learning Day

Kuna School District

Vallivue School District

Delayed

Last update was at Thursday, 5:48 p.m.

