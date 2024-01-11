Idaho Blizzard Warning: 60 MPH Winds and 12+ Inches of Snow

If you have travel plans this weekend, you may want to remain flexible. Winter Storm and Blizzard Warnings have been issued for a significant part of the Gem State.

Idaho Blizzard Warning

If you have friends in Twin Falls, other parts of the Magic Valley or Eastern Idaho, they’re in for one heck of a storm. The National Weather Service has put those areas under a Blizzard Warning from 5 p.m. on Thursday through 5 a.m. on Saturday.

What’s That Mean?

Blizzard Warnings are issued when the forecast indicates low visibility of .25 miles or less due to falling or blowing snow and sustained winds of at least 35 mph for at least three hours. Blizzard Warnings have less to do with how many inches of snow pile up and more to do with how hazardous blowing snow will impact travel. In the case of this particular storm, gusts could reach up to 60-65 mph. In addition to contributing to whiteout conditions, winds that high can cause property damage.

Emergency Travel Only

Both Blizzard Warnings say that “travel should be restricted to emergencies only” and encourage those who have to travel to pack a winter survival kit that includes water and snacks, a flashlight, blankets, tow rope, sand or kitty litter, flares, jumper cables, first aid supplies and mittens, hat, boots, warm clothes, a knife, shovel, a compass, road maps and candles.

Closer to Home

Meanwhile, the Treasure Valley is under a winter storm warning from 11 p.m on Thursday night thru 11 p.m. on Saturday night. Winter storm warnings are issued when forecasts indicate 6” of snow in 12 hours, 8” in 24 hours or .5” of sleet.

How Much Snow Will We See?

Like early this week, that answer really depends on which forecast you look at. KTVB says there’s a possibility of 5” by Friday night and a total of 12” by the time the storm ends. CBS 2 is calling for 4” in the Valley and 12” in the mountains. Idaho News 6 predicts 2-4” for the valley floor, but says some models are showing them up to a foot. Kody at Treasure Valley Weather HQ currently has his “snur” forecast dumping 5-10” on the lower Treasure Valley (Caldwell) and 7-14” (Meridian, Boise) on the upper Treasure Valley.

Snow Totals Uncertain

The one thing that all of those forecasters agree on? This storm is complex. Kody called it “one the most complicated weather scenarios I’ve ever encountered so far since I started this page.” (Treasure Valley Weather HQ was established seven years ago.) The snow totals can and will be adjusted as the models change.

Prepare for High Winds

The Winter Storm warning says that travel could be very difficult because of blowing snow. Wind gusts could reach up to 40-45 miles per hour on Thursday and Friday night. Blowing snow is expected to reduce visibility.

The Bottom Line?

Kody probably said it best. “There is no excuse to travel that’s worth risking your life.” We had a trip to Portland planned this weekend, but will likely cancel because it’s better to be out the cost of tickets and hotel than your vehicle or life. If you must go, check road conditions before you leave. You can do that online or by calling 5-1-1.

