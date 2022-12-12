Boise Area School Closures and Changes for Monday, December 12

A winter storm moved through the Treasure Valley overnight, dumping 2.5 inches of snow at the Boise airport. Other areas of the Boise metro reported three inches of snow. Some schools have made the decision to cancel classes today.

School Closings

Boise School District

Bishop Kelly High School

Boise Bears Childcare

St. Ignatius Catholic School

Wesleyan Preschool

Heritage Community Charter

Middleton School District

Step Ahead Preschool and Childcare

Kuna School District

West Ada School District

Caldwell School District

Nampa School District

Nampa Christian Schools

Emmett School District

Compass Public Charter School

Legacy Charter School

Vallivue School District

Rolling Hills Charter School

Thomas Jefferson Charter School

Vision Charter School

MOSAICS Public Charter School

Kids Are Special People

Zion Lutheran

Falcon Ridge Charter

St. Paul's Catholic School

St. Mark's Catholic School

St. Mary's School

St. Joseph's Catholic School

Sacred Heart Catholic School Boise

Calvary Christian School Boise

Cole Valley Christian

Friendship Celebration School

Gem Prep Nampa

Gem Prep Meridian South

Gem Prep Meridian

Sage International Boise

Step Ahead Preschool and Childcare

Forge International Middleton

Shepherd of the Valley Preschool

Anser Charter School

Idaho Arts Charter School

Giraffe Laugh Learning Centers

The Children's Academy

Montessori Academy

North Star Charter

Richard McKenna Charter

The Ambrose School

Greenleaf Friends Academy

Riverstone International School

Centennial Baptist School

Learning Lab

Melba School District

Liberty Charter School

Calwell Adventist Elementary

Advantage Early Learning Centers

Apple Core Preschool

Kids Stuff at Nampa First UMC

Project Impact STEM Academy

Elevate Academy Caldwell and Nampa

Parkside School

Hillside Academy

Peace Valley Charter School

Doral Academy

Lakewood Montessori

Victory Charter

Future Public School

Blaine County School District

Cambridge Joint Schools 432

School Changes

Mountain Home School District - 10 a.m. Start

Other

Mountain Home AFB - Report at 10 a.m.

Treasure Valley YMCA Childcare - 10 a.m. start

Last update at 7:21 a.m.

