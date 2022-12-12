Boise Area School Closures and Changes for Monday, December 12
A winter storm moved through the Treasure Valley overnight, dumping 2.5 inches of snow at the Boise airport. Other areas of the Boise metro reported three inches of snow. Some schools have made the decision to cancel classes today.
School Closings
- Boise School District
- Bishop Kelly High School
- Boise Bears Childcare
- St. Ignatius Catholic School
- Wesleyan Preschool
- Heritage Community Charter
- Middleton School District
- Step Ahead Preschool and Childcare
- Kuna School District
- West Ada School District
- Caldwell School District
- Nampa School District
- Nampa Christian Schools
- Emmett School District
- Compass Public Charter School
- Legacy Charter School
- Vallivue School District
- Rolling Hills Charter School
- Thomas Jefferson Charter School
- Vision Charter School
- MOSAICS Public Charter School
- Kids Are Special People
- Zion Lutheran
- Falcon Ridge Charter
- St. Paul's Catholic School
- St. Mark's Catholic School
- St. Mary's School
- St. Joseph's Catholic School
- Sacred Heart Catholic School Boise
- Calvary Christian School Boise
- Cole Valley Christian
- Friendship Celebration School
- Gem Prep Nampa
- Gem Prep Meridian South
- Gem Prep Meridian
- Sage International Boise
- Step Ahead Preschool and Childcare
- Forge International Middleton
- Shepherd of the Valley Preschool
- Anser Charter School
- Idaho Arts Charter School
- Giraffe Laugh Learning Centers
- The Children's Academy
- Montessori Academy
- North Star Charter
- Richard McKenna Charter
- The Ambrose School
- Greenleaf Friends Academy
- Riverstone International School
- Centennial Baptist School
- Learning Lab
- Melba School District
- Liberty Charter School
- Calwell Adventist Elementary
- Advantage Early Learning Centers
- Apple Core Preschool
- Kids Stuff at Nampa First UMC
- Project Impact STEM Academy
- Elevate Academy Caldwell and Nampa
- Parkside School
- Hillside Academy
- Peace Valley Charter School
- Doral Academy
- Lakewood Montessori
- Victory Charter
- Future Public School
- Blaine County School District
- Cambridge Joint Schools 432
School Changes
- Mountain Home School District - 10 a.m. Start
Other
- Mountain Home AFB - Report at 10 a.m.
- Treasure Valley YMCA Childcare - 10 a.m. start
Last update at 7:21 a.m.
