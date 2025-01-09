Rapidly Spreading Illness Hits Idaho Hard: What You Need to Know

2025 is underway and we’re sure the first full week back in the office has been filled with conversations about how you spent the holidays.

You and your co-workers are discussing how excited the kids were to open that one gift they really wanted from Santa or how fun being at the Fiesta Bowl was, even though you really wish the game would’ve had a different outcome.

You’re not really thinking about the person sitting behind you on that flight back from Phoenix who was coughing or sneezing for the better part of that two hour flight. That is, until you start feeling sick yourself.

Flu Cases Are Spiking in Idaho

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s tracking dashboard for Influenza in Idaho shows that there have been 333 positive cases of flu reported in the Gem State since the season began on September 29, 2024. What’s troubling is that 39% of those cases were reported during a single week, the week ending December 28.

Their tracking data also shows that 322 people were admitted to Idaho hospitals for Influenza-Like Illness the same week. So far, Idaho has recorded 13 flu related deaths for the season including a woman over 50 in Canyon County. Influenza A is the predominant type of virus circulating in the Gem State.

Idahoans Warned That Influenza is Highly Contagious

According to the Mayo Clinic, while influenza does share some symptoms with the common cold, symptoms come on more quickly with the flu. They can appear as early as two to three days after coming in contact with the virus.

Like many respiratory viruses, it's transmitted through droplets released when someone with an active infection talks, sneezes or coughs. The virus can also live in those droplets that land on everyday objects like computer keyboards, grocery cart handles and doorknobs. Touching your eyes, nose or mouth after touching a surface contaminated by the virus could result in an infection.

People with a flu infection may be contagious starting about 24 hours before they present symptoms and up to seven days after they start.

When to Seek Medical Attention

For many, flu will include a few days of unpleasant symptoms like a sore throat, stuffy nose, cough, headaches, muscle aches, sweating, chills and feeling completely wiped out. If you or a loved one start experiencing trouble breathing, chest pain, dizziness that won’t go away, dehydration, difficulty waking up, confusion or severe muscle pain, the Mayo Clinic says you should immediately seek medical attention.

Other Respiratory Illnesses On the Rise

While flu cases are surging more quickly than other illnesses, Idaho is experiencing a steady rise in RSV cases. According to CDC data, Idaho also has the highest number of Whooping Cough cases in the Mountain Region with 1,049 cases reported in 2024. That’s nearly 31 times the amount of cases reported in 2023. For more on the Whooping Cough outbreak in Idaho, click HERE.

