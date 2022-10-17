Popular Idaho Burger Chain Opens New Location in Eagle This Week

Earlier this year, Eagle residents were stunned when their favorite (and really only) sports bar called it quits in the middle of the NFL playoffs.

The Busters Bar and Grill on State Street in Eagle was the last remaining Busters in the Treasure Valley. The original Busters on Broadway in Boise closed in 2015. At one point, there was a location on Overland Road in Boise, but we’re not sure which year that one closed. Their last day was Sunday, January 23.

For months, people speculated what could be moving into the 2,930 square foot building next. In July, we got the news in the form of a Facebook post from a popular Nampa burger joint. Holy Cow shared that they were opening a second location inside the old Busters and that they hoped it would be ready to welcome guests by October.

The project stayed on track and the new Holy Cow location is set to welcome guests during a soft opening on Tuesday, October 18. The soft opening is happening during lunch hours only. They’ll be open 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. the rest of the week.

The locally owned restaurant opened their first location in Downtown Nampa in 2019. They pride themselves on serving great burgers made with local meat and ingredients. Not only are the burgers fantastic, they’re always coming up with a creative twist on the everyman’s sandwich. One of the staples on their menu recently made the list of the 10 Most Outrageous Burgers You’ll Find Around Boise.

The Holy Cow is made with double third pound grass-fed beef patties, double bacon, American cheese, Holy Cow sauce and is served between get this…two grilled cheese sandwiches.

Holy Cow has six burgers available on their regular menu, including one affectionately named after actor Sam Elliot. They also regularly unveil “for a limited time only” burgers on their social media pages. These aren’t permanent menu items, so if you can sink your teeth into one, you’re enjoying a special treat. Here’s a look at some of their past specials.

The Whiz Khalifa

Third pound patty, PBR cheese sauce, bacon, crispy fried peppers and onions, roasted jalapeno aioli and pico served on a pretzel bun.

El Chupacabra

Third pound patty, smoked bacon, hatch chili relish, pepper jack cheese and jalapeno mayo served on a Flamin' Hot Cheetos Dusted bun.

Waylons Dream

Third pound patty, smoked bacon, peanut butter sauce, grilled onion, pickles, mayo and Holy Cow sauce served on a toasted bun.

Holy Cow and Chill

Third pound patty, house made chili, shredded cheddar, corn tortilla strips and Cholula crema.

We Can Be Gyros

Fourth pound ground lamb patty, tzatziki, feta, arugula, tomato and red onion on a ciabatta bun.

