Joni Mitchell (and Amy Grant and Counting Crows) may have said it best in the song “Big Yellow Taxi” - don’t it always seem to go that you don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone? If you’re a pizza lover in Kuna, those lyrics ring all too true.

On August 22, the local franchisee of Pieology shared some bad news with the community in one of the “Kuna Must Know” Facebook groups. Laurie Wylie posted:

Sorry friends. We've tried so very hard to keep serving you. It was just not enough. The bills are piled up higher than we can see. We can do everything within our control correctly, but at the end of the day it was just not enough. We are closed today, and unless a miracle happens in the next 2 days, we will remain closed. It has been our absolute pleasure serving you. Thank you for your patronage and support. Pieology pizza. Rob and Laurie

The pizza shop opened in the Ridley’s Shopping Center in January 2023. Picking your meal at Pieology was kind of like eating at a Subway. They had an assembly line of “pieologists” that would ask you which ingredients you’d like on your pizza and would slide it down the line until it was ready for the high heat oven.

Before their grand opening, Laurie told the Idaho Statesman that she had taken a part-time job at a Pieology in California before she and Rob relocated to Idaho. It was her dream to bring a slice of it to her new home. Originally, the couple and their business partner hoped to open a total of five Idaho locations.

Danielle Bazan, who lists “Supervisor at Pieology Pizzeria - Kuna, ID” as her job on Facebook, has launched a GoFundMe campaign in hopes of keeping the pizzeria in the community.

While the majority of comments in the Facebook page were community members expressing how sad they were that Pieology could be leaving for good, several folks mentioned that they were bummed that it was the first time they had heard that the concept was in town. People who did know Pieology loved it. They had a 4.5 star rating on Google Reviews.

Another Boise Area Pizzeria Closes

Pieology isn’t the only pizza restaurant that struggled this year. In early May, we saw a sign that said “Help Save Lulu’s Pizza. Eat Here Now. Bring & Tell Friends” set up on Apple Street in Boise. The owners elaborated more in an Instagram post and said that they were facing the tough decision to close their doors again.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to save the restaurant. They end up closing the location for good on July 1. It previously closed in June 2023, but reopened under new management. The flagship store on Bogus Basin Road is still open.

