One of the Most Unusual Restaurants In the World is Under Six Hours From Boise

Naturally, when you see a list titled "The World's Most Unusual Restaurants Revealed" you just have to click it to see if Boise's famous Barbacoa managed to land on it.

After all, Barbacoa has been called the "Most Unusual Fine Dining Restaurant in Idaho" in the past and it's because of the over-the-top decor and artwork you'll find there. Many of the unique paintings, glasswork and metal sculptures you see in the restaurant were created by artists in the Treasure Valley. It's also full of antiques from as far away as Indonesia and Bali. Some of the iron windows and doors there date back to the 14th century. We really thought Barbacoa had an outside shot of appearing on the list put together by Love Food.

It didn't, but somewhere within a reasonable driving distance did! The Yurt at Solitude Mountain in Utah grabbed one of the 30 coveted spots. Located thirty minutes southeast of Salt Lake City, it may be fun to add to your itinerary if you find yourself in the area celebrating a special occasion.

What makes The Yurt so unusual? Take a look through the photos to find out. It does remind us a bit of the experience you'd find at Boise's now-defunct State & Lemp but with more winter wonderland charm and far less electricity. (Actual electricity that is!)

