National Weather Service’s New Winter Prediction for Boise is Surprising

We don’t know about you, but the weather in late September and early October has us feeling very conflicted!

The leaves are changing color, pumpkin spice is on the end cap of just about every grocery display in the Boise area and the smell of scented pinecones is in the air. All of these signs of falls make us want to pull on a cozy sweater and a pair of cute boots while we sip on a hot Pumpkin Spice latte by the river. The air in the morning is crisp enough for that, but by the time the day starts to wind down? You’re sweating in that sweater making that drive home when it’s in the 80ºs. Gross.

READ MORE: Idaho's First Significant Snow Dates Revealed for Fall 2024

At the same time? We know how frigid late season Boise State games can be, so we should be grateful that the high temperatures have been in the 70ºs or even the 90ºs for the first three home games of the season.

Overall, 20204’s been a scorcher. We tied the record for most consecutive days of triple digits and experienced a total of 20 triple digit days this summer. Not only did those blazing hot days make it difficult to hit the Greenbelt after work, they also forced some time honored local events to change their plans. The Boise Farmers Market closed early a few times in order to beat the heat. There were also a few Wednesdays where Alive After 5 had to move into the Treefort Music Hall.

Are warmer than normal temperatures a trend that’s going to continue into the winter months? The latest seasonal outlook from the National Weather Service may surprise you!

We say it might surprise you because the forecast that has been dominating headlines over the last few weeks is the one issued by the Farmer’s Almanac. They gave their 2024-2025 winter forecast the nickname “Wet Winter Whirlwind” and predicted that Idaho would be “chilly” and “wet.” It even called for a big snowstorm targeting Idaho in February.

If you're someone who LOVES snow and thinks that’s an indication of another snowpocalypse, don’t get too excited.

Will Boise Actually Be “Chilly” This Winter?

NOAA.gov NOAA.gov loading...

According to the National Weather Service’s seasonal temperature outlook, you shouldn’t expect temperature in the Boise area to be any “chillier” than normal. Both Ada and Canyon county fall in the white void that means there are equal chances of temperatures being above or below normal. Historical data tells us these temperatures are “normal” for December-February.

Canva Canva loading...

Will Boise Actually Be “Wet” This Winter?

NOAA.gov NOAA.gov loading...

La Nina is expected to impact our part of the country this year. Typically that does mean snowier, wetter conditions for our area but the National Weather Service doesn’t want you to count your chickens before they hatch. Both Ada and Canyon County fall in the white on this map too. We have an equal chance of more or less than normal precipitation, including snow. Here’s what “normal” looks like for our area.

Canva Canva loading...

With all of that in mind, any real meteorologist will tell you long range forecasts are pretty difficult to trust beyond 10 days. The National Weather Service will likely update theirs again before winter actually begins. Just remember - this is Boise. If you don’t like the weather, wait five minutes and it’ll change. These weather extremes perfectly illustrate that!

