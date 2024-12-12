Nampa Mom Battling Health Issues Receives Christmas Wish Surprise

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

Angela wrote to us about her daughter JoAnna, a mom of three who's husband is frequently out of town due to his job. She tells us that her daughter is an absolutely amazing mom, but lately things have been tough because JoAnna's dealing with some health problems.

There are days where she feels so sick that it's difficult to get out of bed to care for her three little boys and the medical bills are piling up quickly. Angela tries to help out with as much as she can with things like meals or helping with an occasional bill, but as a single mom of seven herself, she wishes there was more she could do for JoAnna.

That's why she reached out to us to see if we could lighten the load for for JoAnna as we head into the holiday season. We were happy to pile into the Treasure Valley Subaru delivery sleigh and make it happen.

Click play to hear Angela's emotional story about her daughter and how surprised JoAnna was to find us at the door.

Donate to Help Us Grant More Wishes

We want to grant as many wishes as possible in 2024 and we can't do it without your support! If you'd like to donate, there are two easy ways to do that!

Donate at PFCU | Pioneer Federal Credit Union is collecting donations at all of their Treasure Valley locations. To find the one closest to you click HERE.

Donate Online | Chances are you've already got a PayPal account set up for your holiday shopping. Use that same PayPal account or enter your payment information for a one-time donation HERE.