Between mountain lions, rattlesnakes and bears, there are plenty of animals in Idaho that you may be legitimately afraid of. Yet, only one of those animals is on the list of the deadliest animals in the world and it's far from the top.

BBC’s Science Focus compiled a list of the deadliest animals in the world and snakes came in at #3. According to their research snakes are responsible for about 138,000 human deaths per year. That said, they’re looking at all the snakes in the world…pythons, black mamba and other snakes far more dangerous than the Western Rattlesnake that is common in Idaho.

The University of Idaho reassures Idahoans that as long as they’re careful, the chance of being bitten by a venomous rattlesnake is low. They also say that there have been no rattlesnake fatalities recorded in Idaho.

If Not Snakes, What is the Deadliest Creature in the World?

The BBC has given the title to something creepy and crawly, but not necessarily large and menacing. They gave the title to mosquitoes, revealing that the insects are linked to 725,000 human deaths annually.

Mosquitoes are known vectors of serious diseases like Malaria, Zika, Dengue and West Nile Virus. The World Health Organization reveals that there were an estimated 597,000 malaria deaths in 2023.

Malaria is an extremely rare diagnosis in Idaho. In fact, we were surprised to see that the CDC recorded two cases in Idaho from 2019-2020. They didn’t break down the origin of those particular cases, but they were likely linked to travel to Africa, Asia or another region where Malaria is more common.

West Nile, however, has been a problem in Idaho for years. According to the Ada County Mosquito Abatement District, the virus was first detected in their jurisdiction in 2005. The next year, there were more reported cases in Ada County than anywhere else in the country. The state, itself, recorded 996 cases in 2006. 139 of those were considered neuroinvasive.

How Dangerous is West Nile Virus to Idahoans?

The CDC explains that about 80% of people who contract West Nile will likely never know they had it. It’s possible that they may experience symptoms like fever, vomiting/diarrhea and fatigue, which are all manageable with rest and fluids.

However, about 1 in 150 will develop dangerous symptoms like encephalitis or meningitis that affect the central nervous system. Those with neuro invasive symptoms are the most likely to die.

Thanks to the hard work of abatement districts, Idaho’s has done a better job of controlling the spread of West Nile amongst humans. Since 2020, 67 cases have been recorded. At least 45 of those were neuroinvasive. The most recent West Nile deaths in Idaho were recorded in 2023 in Owyhee and Gooding countries.

When Do Mosquitoes Become Active in Idaho?

The good news is that not ALL mosquitoes are West Nile vectors. Of the 50 mosquito species that are prevalent in Ada County, only six are West Nile vectors.

That said, it’s always a good idea to protect yourself from bites when possible and we’re about to get into the time of the year where mosquitoes will become active. Mosquitoes thrive when temperatures reach the 80s, but they’ll come out of hibernation once temperatures get above 50º.

According to Mosquito Magnet, mosquito season in the southern half of Idaho typically begins in late April. North Idaho typically experiences the beginning of mosquito season in early May.

