Idahoans Should Plant These 11 Miracle Plants to Prevent Mosquitoes

By now, most Idahoans know that the most dangerous creature in the world calls the Gem State home. If you haven’t already encountered them this year, you will soon.

When you think about it, it’s a bit unnerving that something so small and unassuming contributes to about 700,000 deaths annually. The creature we’re talking about? If you can believe it, mosquitoes.

700,000 is a HUGE number, but there is a bit of good news. 86% of mosquito related deaths worldwide are a result of Malaria. Malaria vaccines are very common in the United States, so the disease isn’t common here. The CDC says that they’ve recorded around 150 cases of malaria contracted as a result of mosquitoes in the United States.

West Nile Virus Is a Problem in Idaho

While that may seem like good news, Idaho seems to deal with another mosquito borne illness every summer. Ada County recorded its first case in 2005 and by the next year, our little part of Idaho recorded more cases of West Nile Virus than anywhere else in the country. There were 996 cases, 139 of which were neuroinvasive, recorded that year.

Most people who have West Nile, may never know they had it at all. The symptoms are similar to other illnesses and include fever, vomiting/diarrhea and fatigue. Those can be treated at home by hydrating and resting.

However, about 1 in 150 West Nile patients will develop dangerous nervous system symptoms like encephalitis or meningitis. Neuroinvasive symptoms might result in death.

Through the hard work of abatement districts, Idaho’s done a good job controlling mosquito populations to prevent the spread of West Nile from the bugs to humans. Since 2020, 67 cases have been recorded. 45 were neuroinvasive. The last West Nile deaths in Idaho were recorded in 2023 in Owyhee and Gooding counties.

How You Can Prevent Mosquitoes on Your Idaho Property

The abatement districts are gearing up for another summer of hard work controlling mosquito populations and you can help those efforts by not overwatering your lawn and preventing your potted plants, pool/spa covers and bird baths from accumulating water.

You can also try planting some of these plants in your garden, yard or window box. These miracle plants have been known to be a HUGE turn off for mosquitoes and some other bugs!

