Excitement Grows in Idaho As Friday Could Be a Huge Record Setter

How often do you check the balance in your checking account? For many of us, it's a daily practice. What would you do if you checked your account and saw some extra zeroes behind that balance?

Living in Idaho, we could ALL use some extra money. Yes, gas prices are starting to drop but Idaho STILL ranks #7 for the highest gas prices in the country with an average price per gallon of $5.06. Inflation and supply chain issues have caused the price of groceries (especially these 15 items) to skyrocket. And the housing market? Let's not even start down that path. It sucks for both potential buyers and renters.

That's why one way to make some quick cash is getting some serious attention all over the country and here in Idaho. Friday's Mega Millions jackpot is now in record territory! Mega Millions officials say:

The estimated jackpot for the drawing on Friday night has been raised to $660 million ($376.9 million cash). If won at that level, it would be the third largest prize in Mega Millions history! Only two billion-dollar jackpots have ever been higher.

Idaho's Fantastic Mega Millions History

The Mega Millions has produced some big winners in Idaho! When the jackpot hit $380 million in January 2011, two winning tickets were sold in the Pacific Northwest. One was sold in Ephrata, Washington and the other was sold in none other than Post Falls, Idaho. The Idaho winning ticket was purchased by a single mom named Holly Lahti. Her half of the winnings totaled $190 million. The combined jackpot was the second largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history at the time.

Looking through the Mega Millions jackpot history, it looks like Lahti was the only jackpot winner from Idaho. That said, some other Idahoans have taken home a good chunk of cash by playing the game even if they didn't win the big jackpot. In January 2022, a ticket sold in Twin Falls matched all five numbers but not the Megaball. Those who play regularly know that means the ticket was worth at least $1 million. Since the purchaser opted for the Megaplier, that grew their winnings to $2 million.

Something similar happened in January 2020 in Oneida county, but the Megaplier that night was four, making that ticket worth $4 million.

Could you be Idaho's next big lottery winner? We hope so! If you're buying a ticket for tonight's drawing these are considered the luckiest places wot buy your tickets in the Treasure Valley!

