7 Idaho Lottery Games Overdue To Pay Out $50K or MORE in October

While it might be a little late in the game to get rich quick enough to go wild during “Prime Big Deal Days” or “Target Circle Week,” you certainly wouldn’t mind having some extra cash in the bank come Black Friday and Cyber Monday!

By the time those two shopping holidays come around, you will have read all the reviews and really thought out how much you wanted the gadgets and gifts that you didn’t buy in October. And you will have had a little more time to figure out how to find those extra funds without having to pick up a time consuming side hustle.

READ MORE: Meet the 5 Lucky Idahoans Who Have Won Millions Playing Powerball

We say that because there’s no better get rich quick scheme out there than playing the Idaho Lottery’s incredibly fun scratch games! Did you know that one of them currently has a top prize of $1,000,000? That’s not just holiday shopping money. That’s pay-off-your-debt, life-changing money.

Get our free mobile app

What we love about scratch tickets is that you can never predict where the top prize is going to end up. Sure, some people may assume that all the big prizes end up in Boise just based on population but if you look at the lottery’s winner’s page you know that’s simply not true! This year several big prizes were found in small towns.

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media + Canva Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media + Canva loading...

Doug Phillips found a $100,000 top prize on the Luck ticket in Hauser which has a population of 838. Over in Oldtown, population 247, Greg Fields found $200,000 on a Win 20x ticket. Lakshmi Kodial found one of the $300,000 top prizes for the Secret Password Cashword in Mccammon which has a population of 820. Cheryl McCallister found the other in Glenns Ferry, population 1,293.

Of course, you can improve your chances of winning a huge cash prize no matter where in the state you are by knowing how many top prizes are left and how many of the tickets for the game have been sold! That information is readily available on the Idaho Lottery’s website, but we did a little leg work for you if you’re looking for BIG prizes. We found eight of their current games with a jackpot of $50,000 or more that are more than 50% sold out.

Bookmark this page and take it with you next time you head to the grocery store or gas station to buy your scratchers!

Important Note: This list is up to date as of September 20. If you’re visiting it a few days after it was published, the remaining tickets may not be accurate. Visit Idaho Lottery’s website or app for the most up-to-date odds!

7 Idaho Lottery Scratch Tickets With the Best Odds of a HUGE Prize (October 2024) This list is up to date as of October 8, 2024! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

KEEP READING: 25 Most Expensive Towns in America In 2024 Revealed According to Lending Tree, these are the 50 most expensive "towns" in 2024. Towns in this case are defined as cities with populations between 10,000-50,000. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart