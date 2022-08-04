Local Breweries to Enjoy International Beer Day in Boise

Tomorrow is a true day to celebrate, it's International Beer Day! "The special day was founded in 2007 in Santa Cruz, California by a Jesse Avshalomov (try to say his name after a few beers) It started out as just a small local western US event but quickly grew in popularity - as beer does - and is now celebrated worldwide in 6 continents, 80 countries and 207 cities." - National Today

International Beer Day has three declared purposes:

To gather with friends and enjoy the taste of beer. To celebrate those responsible for brewing and serving beer. To unite the world under the banner of beer, by celebrating the beers of all nations together on a single day.

Beer drinkers are encouraged to give one another the 'gift of beer' by buying each other drinks, and to express gratitude to brewers, bartenders, and other beer creators. In the international spirit of the holiday, it is also suggested that participants step out of their domestic/locally brewed comfort zone and sample a beer from another culture.

Idaho and the Treasure Valley is blessed with some incredible local breweries and places to enjoy a cold one with friends. Scroll down to see some of the best spots to hang with friends over an iced cold local brew. If you need some country inspiration while you enjoy your brew, here are a few country songs that pair perfectly.

Beer for my Horses - Toby Keith & Willie Nelson

Beer Never Broke My Heart - Luke Combs

Beer Can't Fix - Thomas Rhett

Pretty Good at Drinkin' Beer - Billy Currington

Beer in Mexico - Kenny Chesney

Beer Money - Kip Moore

Drink a Beer - Luke Bryan

No I in Beer - Brad Paisley

Beer with Jesus - Thomas Rhett

Save Water, Drink Beer - Chris Young

Day Drinking - Little Big Town

The More I Drink - Blake Shelton

Cold One - Eric Church

Beer Thirty - Brooks and Dunn

I Like Girls That Drink Beer - Toby Keith

Beers Ago - Toby Keith

I know there are tons more but that will get you started ;) Check out local breweries and bars below...

Craft Beer Lovers: Name a better duo than Boise & Breweries - I'll wait. Boise is proving to be a hot spot for local breweries, and we couldn't be more excited.

These 5 Beers Are Technically Illegal in the State of Idaho These are the five delicious beers with over 16% alcohol by volume which is pretty high as it is. Even crazier? There's a beer with close to 30% ABV!

How This Idaho Brewery is Making History

Bear Island Brewery Founders Selling Home Where Brewery Started Navy veterans, Beth and Steve Bechtel purchased this home in 2013 and it's where the very first beers brewed under the name "Bear Island" came from. It was recently discovered by TikTok influencer "ZillowGoneWild."