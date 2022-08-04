Local Breweries to Enjoy International Beer Day in Boise
Tomorrow is a true day to celebrate, it's International Beer Day! "The special day was founded in 2007 in Santa Cruz, California by a Jesse Avshalomov (try to say his name after a few beers) It started out as just a small local western US event but quickly grew in popularity - as beer does - and is now celebrated worldwide in 6 continents, 80 countries and 207 cities." - National Today
International Beer Day has three declared purposes:
- To gather with friends and enjoy the taste of beer.
- To celebrate those responsible for brewing and serving beer.
- To unite the world under the banner of beer, by celebrating the beers of all nations together on a single day.
Beer drinkers are encouraged to give one another the 'gift of beer' by buying each other drinks, and to express gratitude to brewers, bartenders, and other beer creators. In the international spirit of the holiday, it is also suggested that participants step out of their domestic/locally brewed comfort zone and sample a beer from another culture.
Idaho and the Treasure Valley is blessed with some incredible local breweries and places to enjoy a cold one with friends. Scroll down to see some of the best spots to hang with friends over an iced cold local brew. If you need some country inspiration while you enjoy your brew, here are a few country songs that pair perfectly.
Beer for my Horses - Toby Keith & Willie Nelson
Beer Never Broke My Heart - Luke Combs
Beer Can't Fix - Thomas Rhett
Pretty Good at Drinkin' Beer - Billy Currington
Beer in Mexico - Kenny Chesney
Beer Money - Kip Moore
Drink a Beer - Luke Bryan
No I in Beer - Brad Paisley
Beer with Jesus - Thomas Rhett
Save Water, Drink Beer - Chris Young
Day Drinking - Little Big Town
The More I Drink - Blake Shelton
Cold One - Eric Church
Beer Thirty - Brooks and Dunn
I Like Girls That Drink Beer - Toby Keith
Beers Ago - Toby Keith
I know there are tons more but that will get you started ;) Check out local breweries and bars below...