Mother's Day is right around the corner! To celebrate, 107.9 LITE-FM is looking for Treasure Valley mothers and daughters who could pass for twins!

I look a lot like my mom. Like freakishly like my mom. If you look at her high school senior pictures, you'd think that it was me but with curly hair and vintage clothes. The resemblance is uncanny and people love pointing it out when they see us together.

Do you and your mom or you and your daughter get comments like "you two could be twins" all the time, too? Then get yourself in to win our Mother-Daughter Look-Alike Contest!

So what's in store for the person who submitted the photo of the duo that gets the most votes? They'll with a Beauty Drip from Idaho Concierge Medicine valued at $320 (with an in-home visit!) The beauty drip detoxes and fights signs of aging without harmful side effects. It strengthens your skin, joints, hair and nails while balancing and brightening your skin tone.

You have until 12:00 p.m. MT on Saturday, May 7 or until we’ve received 50 photos to send us your entries! We'll launch voting Monday, May 9 at 6 a.m.! The duo who grabs the most votes in the Treasure Valley by 8 a.m. on Friday, May 13 will win the grand prize!

The contest is only open to those living within the listening area for KXLT-FM. Only the first 50 photos received will be put to a public vote.

