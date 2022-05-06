Kuna’s Spring And Summer Just Got More Fun With The Grand Opening Of Kuna Square

In July 2020, when the world was full of uncertainty, The City of Kuna was working on putting together a new opportunity for Kuna small businesses to connect with customers.

Facebook/Kuna Economic Development Facebook/Kuna Economic Development loading...

The initial concept was called Kuna Market Village, a pop-up village comprised of repurposed sheds that vendors could rent and use as storefronts. According to the Kuna Melba News, the idea was the concept of the late Lisa Holland, Kuna’s former Economic Development Director. It was an idea she came up with after finding out that nearly 100 of Kuna’s businesses operated out of someone’s home. Holland passed away in a car accident before seeing her vision come to fruition in July 2021.

Get our free mobile app

After its first season, the village has rebranded as Kuna Square and will not only provide businesses an opportunity to interact with customers Friday-Sundays, but will also host their own events like Friday Night Flights (a cocktail tasting event,) the Hometown Sip & Brew festival, Art Attack Festival, yoga classes and more! They’ll also collaborate with well-established Kuna events like Kuna Days.

Kuna Square season runs from May-October, with the season scheduled to begin on Friday, May 6. No two shopping experiences at Kuna Square are alike as organizers give new vendors an opportunity to set up every week. They’ll curate a group of vendors that best fits each month’s theme. Themes include All About Mom, ‘Merica, Fall Forward and more.

Kuna Square is located behind the 4th Street Gym. That’s where you’ll find the vendors on opening weekend. Opening weekend activities also include the Hometown Sip & Brew, a cornhole tournament, a Saturday night square dance with live music and Mimosas with Mom for Mother’s Day. For more on opening weekend, check out Kuna Economic Development’s Facebook Page. They’re expecting over 30 vendors!

Typical hours through October 30 will be:

Friday 4-8 p.m.

Saturdays 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sundays 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Preview of the Kuna Square Opening Weekend Vendors Kuna Square opens for the season Friday, May 6! Here's a preview of the vendors you can expect to see opening weekend. These are just the vendors with Facebook pages. You can see the whole list HERE . Click a vendor's name to see more of their work!

KEEP READING: 14 Incredible Boise Area Fairs and Festivals You Can't Miss in 2022 As the weather starts to warm up, so do fun events around the Treasure Valley! Mark your calendars and don't miss out on these fun celebrations!