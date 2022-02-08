Paige S. recently worked as a United States Postal Services (USPS) employee in Boise for nearly three years.

She would work 10-14 hour days, six days a week, which was roughly 65-75 hours each week.

Everyday her work day would begin at 7 in the morning, and she would spend an average of 2 hours organizing mail and packages for each house, before she could begin her delivery route.

Although there are wonderful experiences that she gained during her time spent as a USPS worker, there’s many things she found severely wrong with the way our postal system works.

To begin with, they’re extremely understaffed, because is due to a vicious cycle – they can’t keep good people on because they overwork them.

“Don’t get me wrong, the pay is good and there are benefits… but having to be away from family and friends and having no life, takes a mental toll.”

But more than that, you’d think after how many years of delivering mail, our government would have a better system?

Here is a list of the crazy experiences, the pieces of advice and the various tidbits that Paige wishes people knew about our USPS system.

