Extremely Popular Celebrity Welcomed 2025 in a Tiny Idaho Town

Just a few weeks ago, we told you that an Idaho city with a population of just over 1,700 was given the honor of being named one of the “Best Christmas Cities in America.” We’re not sure if this famous face knew when he chose it as the place for his family to celebrate the holidays.

To recap, that small town wasn’t Couer d’Alene, which was used as a filming location for GAC’s A Match Made at Christmas just a few years ago. Nor was it Idaho Falls, which was chosen as the “small town” that Ashley, a high powered real estate broker in New York City, found herself living in in the 2023 Hallmark Christmas movie, Checkin’ It Twice.

It was Sun Valley that wowed Reader’s Digest and found itself on the magazine’s roundup of the Best Christmas Cities in America. The publication was enamored with the cute, Christmas-y events happening around the Wood River Valley plus the resort’s famous Christmas Eve Ice Show and Torchlight parade.

And that’s EXACTLY where The Tonight Show host, Jimmy Fallon and his family spent the holidays! On New Year’s Eve, Fallon shared this cute photo on social media with the caption:

“I’m pretty sure I found my wife and kids on the slopes in Sun Valley. If not - thank you for posing with me. You have a beautiful family. Happy 2025!”

Reading through the comments, it appears that Fallon also hit up Ketchum Grille and was nice enough to visit with a few fans!

While Sun Valley’s always been a celebrity hot spot, it’s not the only place that Fallon’s visited in the Gem State! East Idaho News shared the story of his 2023 visit to Mike’s Music in Idaho Falls, where the owner was in disbelief when the Tonight Show host showed up at her little store to buy a Guild 12-string guitar.

He was also a guest at fellow late night host Jimmy Kimmel’s star studded dinner party at his South Fork Lodge in Swan Valley the same year. Kristen Bell’s shot of the table went absolutely viral. You can see it in the third photo of this carousel.

Of course, it’s not uncommon for Fallon to mention Idaho on his show. He sent Hashtag the Panda to parachute into the Lowe Family Farmstead’s maze the year they themed it after the comedian. You may also remember his joke about Idaho’s first In-N-Out Burger.

