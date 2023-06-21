Why You Really Can&#8217;t Miss Jelly Roll At Boise Music Festival

Why You Really Can’t Miss Jelly Roll At Boise Music Festival

This year's Boise Music Festival features a diverse lineup that covers hip-hop, country, folk, dance, and someone called "Jelly Roll." Jelly Roll may not be a household name, but he is selling out concert venues nationwide. He started as a rapper but has found success by combining elements of hip-hop, rock, and country to create a unique sound.

This week, his album, "Whitsitt Chapel," debuted at number two on the Billboard Country chart and number one on the Billboard Rock and Alternative chart. He recently made airplay history at both the Country and Rock radio formats, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson can't get enough!  Last month, Hulu debuted "Jelly Roll: Save Me," an hour-long documentary about him that is a must-watch for any music fan.

The documentary, produced by ABC News, is an in-depth look at a reluctant music star that is learning just how much of an influence he has already made on his fans' lives. At the same time, he continues to deal with his own mental health and addiction issues. In and out of jail and relationships, his lyrics are relatable and honest, written by someone who has hit rock bottom and is fighting his way back. This behind-the-scenes look at his life introduces you to the artist, his wife, his family, and his bandmates.

Fans often tell him that his music saved their life and that there were times when they believed suicide was the only answer to their struggles. His concerts are not just for entertainment but also healing. Seeing Jelly Roll live is something that you will remember forever. The documentary will make you laugh, cry, and want to be at Expo Idaho on Saturday to see him perform in person.

