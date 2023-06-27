Is Country Superstar Jelly Roll REALLY Coming Back to Boise This Summer?

Close to 40,000 fans flocked to Expo Idaho on Saturday, June 24 and a large portion of those people were there to see one of the fastest-rising stars in country music. Could the Treasure Valley see a repeat performance sooner rather than later?

Of course, we’re talking about Jelly Roll. Boise Music Festival wasn’t his first trip to the Treasure Valley. He sold our Stoney’s Road House, one of the area’s newer concert venues, in October 2022. In the 246 days between that show at Stoney’s and BMF, Jelly Roll went on to score his first #1 hit on country radio with Son of a Sinner, THREE CMT Music Awards for Best Male Video, Best Breakthrough Male Video, and Best Digital-First Performance AND shared his emotional life story in the Hulu documentary Save Me.

The way Boise sang his hits like Son of a Sinner and Need a Favor back to him during Boise Music Festival, we KNOW that the city is hungry for more and rumors of a SECOND 2023 Jelly Roll concert in our area started flying on Facebook on Monday night. A Facebook user by the name of “Joy Raj,” who claims to be an “event planner” created an event for Jellyroll at the “Boise Idaho Ford Center” scheduled for Tuesday, August 22.

Since that post went live, almost 3,000 people have either said they’re going or are interested in attending...assuming that the show is at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but it appears that “Joy Raj” is suffering a case of mistaken identity. Their profile is nothing but concert events and many of them listed are legitimate concerts happening this summer. However, this person (or bot, we really can’t be too sure) appears to have mixed up the “Ford Idaho Center” with the “Ford Center” in Evansville, Indiana.

The Indiana venue has already announced that August 22 is the date that Jelly Roll with special guests Struggle Jennings and Caitlynne Curtis will be there for the Backroad Baptism Tour.

Could that tour be extended? Could another Boise-area date be announced in the future? Never say never, but there is NOT another Idaho date scheduled for the tour right now. He will be back in the region for shows in Utah, Montana, Oregon, and Washington in September. If you're thinking of traveling to one of those shows the dates are:

Salt Lake City, UT: September 2 @ USANA Amphitheatre

Bozeman, MT: September 6 @ Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

Portland, OR: September 8 @ RC Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

George, WA: September 9 and 10 @ The Gorge Amphitheatre

Bend, OR: September 12 at Hayden Homes Amphitheater

