If You See This Worm, You Can Predict Idaho’s Winter

Move over Punxsutawney Phil, there's a new sheriff in town and it's the woolly worm AKA the woolly bear caterpillar. Punxsutawney Phil couldn't hold the jock strap of the woolly worm which according to legend (and Almanac.com) can predict how severe the winter is.

Sure, Punxsutawney Phil knows when to expect six more weeks of winter but the woolly worm actually tells you how severe winter will be. Is that way more useful than Punxsutawney Phil? The jury's out but I'm going with the ol' woolly. The legend, according to Almanac.com says the following:

The wider the rusty brown sections (or the more brown segments there are), the milder the coming winter will be. The more black there is, the more severe the winter.

What's interesting is a member of the Facebook group posted a photo of a woolly worm in Kathryn Albertson Park that was predominantly black with just two "rings" brown in color. Now, we already know that the Farmer's Almanac already predicted a harsh winter for Idaho this year, but does the woolly worm confirm this? Apparently, some scientists say that the woolly worm's winter forecast could actually have some truth to it while others dispute that the color difference could simply be a result of age (they can grow to be up to 14 years old!).

It's important to note that you'll want to proceed with caution when spotting a woolly worm in the Treasure Valley. According to the YouTube channel 'Give it a Grow', the "hairs" of the worm feel somewhat spikey and can cause some skin irritation.

Do you believe in the legend that says these woolly worms can predict the weather or is it all baloney? Let me know your thoughts!

15 Signs Boise Could Be in For a Harsh, Unforgiving Winter According to the Farmer's Almanac, these are some mostly non-weather signs that Boise could be in for a harsh winter. Have you noticed any of them happening?

Three Breathtaking Idaho Wedding Venues Perfect For Winter Nuptials As wedding venues go, Idaho winter ceremonies are among the most beautiful and fun of them all. They take the wedding cake on gorgeous views, exciting winter sports, and romantic his and hers spa experiences!