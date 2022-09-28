Idaho’s Favorite Halloween Candy Is a Disappointing Surprise

Ah, Halloween! It's the spookiest and sweetest time of the year in America.

One by one, Idaho's family homes transform into spectacularly haunted houses! Our perfectly manicured lawns become fog-filled graveyards. And candy becomes its own main food group.

This is precisely the reason we're so bummed over Idaho's favorite Halloween candy from last year! Red Vines. According to a study published by Leisure + Travel, Idahoans went batty for the licorice red ropes in 2021.

This year, Idaho's top choice isn't much better. Zippia predicted Idaho's favorite Halloween 2022 candy will be Dum Dums. Dum Dums? A candy best known for its decades-long residency in waiting rooms across the country is Idaho's likely champ? How?

If we had to guess, we'd say it's a money matter. Let's be honest, Dum Dums are a lot cheaper than name brand goodies like Kit Kats, Twix, Snickers, and other top-shelf candy. A single large bag of Dum Dums could take care of an entire classroom of kiddos for less than $5.00. Without a doubt, they're one of the most wallet-friendly candies to shell out throughout October.

What's up, Idaho? How did we get here? How did we land on a candy that shares flavor profiles with most children's OTC medicines? Because we tend to do better when we know better, we're sharing Travel + Leisure's 2020 candy study with you!

America's Top 10 Candy Cravings

Peanut M&M's M&M's Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Hershey's Milk Chocolate Twizzlers Snickers Kit Kat Candy Corn (Stop the madness, America!) Sour Patch Kids Haribo Goldbears

Okay, Idaho! We got this! If the smiles on the kids' faces aren't enough to motivate you, remember the candy you buy them today is the candy you'll be eating tomorrow.

