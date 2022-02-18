Idaho saw a drastic increase in its population in the 1800’s, due to the gold rush. Thousands of people flooded to the Gem state, in search of gold and a new life.

Numerous mining towns were erected because of this – some prospered for many years, others failed almost instantaneously.

Over 100 years later, many of those towns have turned to rubble and are indistinguishable from the earth surrounding them… but luckily for us, a lot of these towns are still intact today.

Although they’ve been deserted for many years, their buildings tell the stories of the people who used to live there and the dealings that took place. A lot of history lies within their walls – stories of happiness, hope, pain, violence and death.

Should you choose to visit one of these towns, you’ll do so at your own risk. But they are extremely fascinating in their own ways and they hold a piece of Idaho’s rich history, so we highly recommend it!

Visit 8 of Idaho's Creepiest Ghost Towns, At Your Own Risk

