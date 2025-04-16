After nearly twenty years, enforcement of the federal REAL ID act is less than three weeks away. With the deadline quickly approaching, nearly 45% of Idahoans do NOT have a compliant Idaho license or ID card.

What Is The REAL ID Act?

TSA Introduces Pre-Screening Pilot Program For Some Passenger Groups Joe Raedle, Getty Images loading...

Passed in 2005, the federal government decided to take a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission to call for all state-issued identification cards and driver’s licenses, including those issued in Idaho, to conform to a uniform set of minimum security standards. With those standards in place, it should be harder for terrorists, like those who carried out the 9/11 attacks, to obtain travel documents allowing them to board American flights.

READ MORE: Idaho Airports Ban These 23 Items From Carry-On Luggage

The original enforcement deadline for the act was scheduled for 2008, but was pushed back several times for various reasons including states resisting participation and the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the federal government is now firm on May 7, 2025, as the enforcement deadline.

Get our free mobile app

That means you WILL need a REAL ID (like the Idaho Star Card) to enter TSA security checkpoints and federal buildings soon.

Am I Required to have a Real ID?

Idaho Transportation Department (itd.idaho.gov) Idaho Transportation Department (itd.idaho.gov) loading...

No, you’re under no legal obligation to upgrade your license to an Idaho Star Card, but if you do not have one you will need one of the following documents to enter the areas we listed above beginning May 7, 2025:

U.S. passport

U.S. passport card

DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents

Permanent resident card

Border crossing card

An acceptable photo ID issued by a federally recognized Tribal Nation/Indian Tribe, including Enhanced Tribal Cards (ETCs).

HSPD-12 PIV card

Foreign government-issued passport

Canadian provincial driver's license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card

Transportation worker identification credential

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

Bad News for Idahoans Trying to Get Their Idaho Star Card

If you DON’T have one of those documents and you DO have a flight coming soon, we have good news and bad news.

The good news is that after you go to the DMV to upgrade your license to an Idaho Star Card, you should have the physical card in your mailbox within two weeks.

The bad news? The chances of you getting into a DMV to start the process of getting that Star Card by the May 7 deadline aren’t looking good if you live in one of Idaho’s most populated counties. Here’s what you need to know.

Ada County

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

All DMVs in Ada County (Boise, Meridian and Star) are by appointment only for Drivers License services. At press time, the earliest appointments available are:

Boise: Wednesday, May 14

Meridian: Tuesday, May 13

Star: Tuesday, May 13

Canyon County

Image via Canyon County Image via Google Maps loading...

Canyon County still offers walk-in service at their Driver’s License office but advises customers that they may experience wait times exceeding four hours if they do not have an appointment. Their website explains:

If you choose not to make an appointment or there are no available appointments that fit your needs, you have the option of obtaining a walk-in ticket. Walk-ins will be required to wait in your vehicle or outside until your text notification when it gets close to your turn. Those who have checked in with an appointment will take priority over waiting walk-in tickets.

At press time, they have a single appointment available on Thursday, April 17. The next available date is Tuesday, May 20.

Kootenai County

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

In Kootenai County, the DMV and driver’s license offices are completely separate. The driver’s license offices in Post Falls and CDA are both by appointment only according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office website. At press time the earliest appointments available to book are:

Post Falls: Tuesday, May 13

Coeur d’Alene: Tuesday, May 6

Bonneville County

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

The driver’s license in Idaho Falls is still open for walk-ins, Monday-Friday 8 a.m - 5 p.mm, but you may face long wait times without an appointment. The earliest appointment available in Bonneville County is Thursday, May 8.

Twin Falls County

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

May the wait time odds be ever in your favor, The Twin Falls driver’s license office does NOT offer online appointment booking. According to their website, they’re open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Bannock County

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

Bannock County handles drivers license services by appointment only in Pocatello, but they do it a little differently than the bigger counties on this list. They only schedule four days in advance. At press time, the earliest appointments available are on Monday, April 21 but there appears to be a decent amount of availability that day.

Important Reminder for Idahoans Trying to Get a Star Card

There are additional documents required to get a Star Card that may not be required for a regular license or ID card. You will be turned away if you don’t have the proper documents, so get prepared by double checking this list.