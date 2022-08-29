Idaho Golf Course Ranks as One of the Best in the Country

Idaho is home to some of the country's best outdoor experiences, including golfing!

Personally, I would have never guessed that, but I’m not surprised — Idaho's the best. I'm not biased or anything...

Stadium Talk made a list of the Best U.S. Golf Courses by State… so which course is representing Idaho?

Just 30-minutes south of Coeur d’Alene, down an incredibly windy road, you’ll eventually reach a town called Harrison, where there is a private Golf & Lake Club for members only… and that would be Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club.

Ah, I’ve always wondered what the heck is in Kootenai County. The City of Harrison is located there, and it has a population of less than 250 people (231 recorded in 2019).

Gozzer Ranch’s website says, “Ranked No. 28 on Golf Digest’s 100 Greatest Golf Courses of 2017 and 2018, our private, 18-hole course accentuates the innate beauty and dramatic landscape of Gozzer Ranch. Several holes play along the edges of basalt bluffs where 100-foot-high spires, crags and cliff faces are back-dropped by sweeping views of the lake and nearby mountains.”

Stadium Talk included, “Designed by Tom Fazio, this course is ballyhooed for its attention to detail and a combination of challenge and playability. Set on an elevated, forested peninsula of Lake Coeur d’Alene, the course’s routing sports gorgeous views of the lake to the north and west and the panoramic farm valley to the east. It is considered one of Fazio’s best creations.”

Keep scrolling for pictures of this Idaho golf course that currently ranks one of the best in the country 👇

This Idaho Golf Course is One of the Best in the Nation

