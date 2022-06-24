Golfing is big in Boise. The weather is conducive to it and it is not difficult to grow lots of green grass here. The Treasure Valley is full of some incredible golf courses, both private and public.

For someone like me who is far from being pro, Topgolf is a blast. Plus I feel like I am doing better than I actually am when there is a beer or two in me. Topgolf has an impressive sports bar, TVs inside and outside, and fantastic food and drinks. Outside they combine a golf driving range with targets to make it a fun interactive and challenging game for all. Currently they have 5 locations.



Obviously it is a great date spot but a fantastic place to have fun with friends or the family. It is also a great place to go solo and let off some steam. Not only are you whacking the balls as hard as you can but you are challenging yourself to make it in the marked off rounds in the field. See how construction is going and when it is expected to wrap up for your enjoyment.

