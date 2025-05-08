Beautiful Idaho Lake Named One of the 2025’s Best Lakes in America

Every time I get on a company wide conference call, I’m reminded just how spoiled we are by Idaho summers.

The calls always start with small talk about the weather in our other markets. People from Michigan were groaning about humidity and mosquitoes large enough to carry you away. Another part of the country expressed how disgusted they were that it wasn’t going to reach 50º. One city was on their third day of rain in a row.

READ MORE: This Tranquil Idaho Lake is Hiding Many Haunting Shipwrecks

Meanwhile, Idaho sunsets are getting later. The temperatures are getting warmer. The school year is almost done. Before you know it, we’ll be spending endless summer nights by the lake! The question is…which lake is best? With more than 2,000 lakes to choose from, answering that question isn’t easy, but the USA Today thinks they can help us narrow it down.

An Immaculate Idaho Lake Is One of the Best Lakes in America

Cereal With Dogs Cereal With Dogs loading...

The publication just opened voting for their 10 Best Awards for the Best Lake in America in 2025. The list is full of fierce competitors including four of the Great Lakes and popular vacation destinations like Big Bear Lake, Lake Havasu and Lake Tahoe. Mixed in with destinations that most Americans are familiar with? Idaho’s own Lake Coeur d’Alene!

Kirk Fisher Kirk Fisher loading...

In putting the lake on the ballot, USA Today’s expert panel says:

The idyllic beauty of northern Idaho is on full display across Lake Coeur d'Alene, a stunning natural feature that was formed during the last ice age. In addition to playing a prominent role in Indigenous Schitsu'umsh history, the lake is a popular destination for fishing, boating, and bird-watching during the warmer months.

While all of that is true, there we know of a few more reasons why making the drive to North Idaho is worth it. The lake borders a 165 acre natural park called Tubbs Hill which is an incredible place to hike and take in the beauty of the lake.

Get our free mobile app

The lake is also home to a handful of beautiful beaches where you can go swimming, play sand volleyball and enjoy a picnic.

Kirk Fisher Kirk Fisher loading...

One of the coolest ways to get out on the water is to grab tickets to one of the Lake Coeur d’Alene Cruises. The cruise line offers a bunch of different experiences like sunset dinner cruises, Sunday brunch cruises, Bands on Boats cruises featuring live music, Yoga & Mimosa cruises and daily scenic cruises.

Kirk Fisher Kirk Fisher loading...

We took one of their hot cocoa cruises a few years ago and it was very cool to hear stories about the lake and land around it from our tour guides. Did you know there are a number of steamboat “shipwrecks” on the bottom of the lake? Our guide explained that back in the day it was easier to strip boats of their valuable parts and sink them than dispose of them another way after they’ve been decommissioned. You can read more about the shipwrecks HERE.

Our cruise also took us past some incredibly beautiful luxury homes bordering the lake and the Coeur d’Alene Resort’s famous “floating green” at the 14th hole of their incredible golf course.

Brandon Olafsson Brandon Olafsson loading...

Voting is open through June 2, so if you agree that Lake Coeur d’Alene is one of America’s best lakes click HERE to cast your vote. USA Today plans to unveil the winners on June 11.