3 of Guy Fieri’s Favorite Idaho Restaurants Closed; See How He’s Bringing Them Back

Every time Guy Fieri’s iconic Chevy Camaro rolls into the Gem State, the news travels quickly!

Not that he really tries to keep his visits a secret. Back in February 2023, he shared an Instagram photo of his son, Ryder, signing a Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, poster with the caption

Ryder co-hosting DDD in Boise today and he did great!! So funny.

It didn’t take long for eagled-eyed Idahoans to recognize that the picture was taken at the Sunshine Spice Café. Over the next few days, social media erupted with people revealing that Guy was at one of their favorite restaurants. During that run, Guy filmed not just at Sunshine Spice Café, but Taj Mahal Homestyle Indian and Pakistani, Tango’s Subs and Empanadas, Alyonka Russian Cuisine, Saint Lawrence Gridiron and Madre. He also dropped by an old favorite, Westside Drive-In.

All of those restaurants are still open, but some of the Idaho restaurants he visited in 2009, 2010 and 2011 have vanished. However, Guy did something VERY cool to keep their memory alive and bring back some of their iconic dishes!

Did You Know There’s a Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Recipe Archive?

Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate Ethan Miller, Getty Images loading...

The other night one of our friends shared a link counting down Guy’s favorite burgers from DDD. We were kind of bummed that when we got to the bottom of the list, absolutely no burgers from Idaho made the list. Saint Lawrence Gridiron makes a damn good burger, so this was a missed opportunity…

Anyway, there was a link at the bottom of the page inviting fans to check out the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives headquarters for more of Guy’s favorites. Naturally, with how many places Guy’s visited in Idaho we wanted to see if any other, non-burger dishes made a list.

That’s when we discovered that when you click on a restaurant that appeared on the show, it’ll show you which episode(s) it was on and if there were any recipes featured that Guy collected when he was there.

Turns out that during his visits to Idaho, Guy grabbed quite a few and was more than happy to help keep some defunct Idaho restaurants he loved alive by sharing their recipes on the show’s website.

The DDD archives include recipes from Rick’s Press Room in Meridian which closed sometime before 2016, Pizzalchik in Boise which closed after the owner’s death in 2018, and Donnie Mac’s Trailer Park Cuisine which closed in 2013.

There’s also a bunch of recipes from Idaho restaurants he visited that are still open. We gathered up those links and details you need to try them at home, too! Bon Appetit!

