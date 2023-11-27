4 Beautiful Small Idaho Towns Ranked As the Coziest in America

Whether it’s bundling up and tip-toeing through Christmas lights or enjoying cocoa in front of a crackling fire while you watch Christmas movies, we’re officially in that time of the year when cozy thoughts run through your head!

Something about the colder, darker months makes you want to escape to somewhere that looks like it could be the background of a Hallmark Christmas movie! Those are the types of getaways that a dating advice website called MyDatingAdviser.com was looking for when they ranked 170 romantic and cozy destinations that make for great vacation destinations in the winter. The carefully curated list sought out things like long winter seasons, high snowfall totals, and high concentrations of cafes, restaurants, bakeries, craft retailers, bookstores and public parks.

Sounds a lot like the Gem State, doesn’t it? It sure does! And that’s why you shouldn’t be surprised that an impressive FOUR Idaho cities landed on the list of coziest places in the United States! In fact, one of them ranked among the best of the best!

Stanley placed a jaw-dropping #3 behind Stockholm, Wisconsin and Stowe, Vermont. While introducing Stanley to folks who aren’t familiar with Idaho’s Wood River Valley, they said:

“Stanley is the quintessential haven for embracing the art of Hygge. This charming town wholeheartedly embodies the essence of cozy living. Here, you can effortlessly disconnect from the bustling world and immerse yourself in the simple pleasures of life, just as the Danes do.”

Hygge is defined as a cozy quality that makes a person feel content and comfortable. It’s a big thing in Danish culture. We’re not sure if we’d take “MyDatingAdviser’s” advice to paddleboat on Redfish Lake in the winter. We’d probably opt for snowmobiling, backcountry skiing or snowshoeing but there’s no doubt that the Sawtooth region in the winter is absolutely breathtaking.

According to the dating site, which pulled their weather data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, it’s downright frigid too. The average winter temperature is 12.5 degrees, the winter season lasts about 3.2 months and they get an average of 75.9 inches of snow.

Nearby Ketchum checked in at #21.

This author feels very, very strongly about #28 mostly because it’s a central part of her own love story. That spot belongs to McCall. Forgive the switch to first person here, but McCall Winter Carnival was the first major public outing my husband and I went to together after we started dating. That entire weekend was absolute magic. So much so that we go back to recreate it every year. He even timed his proposal to coincide with the fireworks over Payette Lake.

Even during the year when there was no Winter Carnival, McCall was still adorably cozy. We booked an off-season trip to Shore Lodge and we’ll never forget the experience. From complimentary s’mores around the firepit to throwing on cozy robes and enjoying a coffee as the sun rises over a frozen Payette Lake, it was truly a dream.

Finally, at #34 is Wallace. We’re not surprised! The little mining town oozes charm any time of the year, but they do Christmas big during the first two weeks of December. Lights downtown, craft fairs, gingerbread contents and a magical parade…it’s exactly what MyDatingAdviser was looking for when it came to winter activities.

They had the second-highest restaurant score out of all four of the Idaho towns. You know that ranking is legit when they’re home to Idaho’s “Best Hidden Gem Restaurant!” For more about the restaurant and Wallace in general, click HERE!

