There’s Only ONE Legal Reason to Honk Your Horn in Idaho

As traffic continues to increase in the Gem State, so does your level of frustration trying to get from Point A to Point B. While you’re agitated, you may be tempted to lay on the horn.

Which roadway in the Treasure Valley gives you the most road rage? Eagle Road? State Street? I-84? Lately, our nemesis has been Chinden. It’s the easiest way to get to everything that matters to us: our dance studio, lash salon and medspa. We’ve realized that if we take our phone’s advice and only leave 20-25 minutes to get to these destinations, we will be late.

Anytime after 3 p.m., something on Chinden WILL slow us down. So we get anxious about being late and frustrated about being stuck in a four lane parking lot. It’s enough to make you want to honk at the person in front of you that has clearly missed that the speed limit has jumped from 35 to 50.

Are you legally allowed to do that? Believe it or not, there’s actually an Idaho State Statute for that! In Title 49, Chapter 9, Section 49-957, it reads that vehicles operating on highways must have a horn that can be heard from no less than 200 feet away is required.

It also goes on to say:

"The driver of a motor vehicle shall when reasonably necessary to insure safe operation give audible warning with his horn, but shall not otherwise use the horn when upon a highway."

In this case, a highway refers to any way that is open to the public to travel in a vehicle, not just major freeways like I-184 and I-84. That means the ONLY reason you can blow your horn while on the road in Idaho is for safety reasons.

So, blow your horn because someone's drifting into your lane without signaling?

Canva Canva loading...

Legal.

Blowing your horn because you're furious that someone just cut you off?

Canva Canva loading...

Not legal.

Honking at a texting pedestrian who's about to walk in front of your moving vehicle?

Canva Canva loading...

Legal.

Honking at a runner who's safely on the sidewalk because you think they look good in those leggings?

Canva Canva loading...

Not legal. And creepy.

Honking at a car in front of you because they're not moving when the light turns green?

Canva Canva loading...

Legal, if you're doing it because they've become a traffic obstruction which is a safety issue. Not legal, if you're just doing it because you're annoyed.

Honking your horn from the street to let your child know that you're there to pick them up?

Canva Canva loading...

Technically illegal. But if you pull into a private driveway, you're good. Just don't be obnoxious. People have neighbors.

Now are the Boise Police or Idaho State Highway Patrol going to issue you a citation for it? Probably not, but we wouldn't tempt fate. The statute doesn't list what the penalty would be if you were cited for violating it.

By the way, excessive horn honking isn't the only bad driving habit that could potentially get you in trouble with the police. These are a few others you may or may not know about.

