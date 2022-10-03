Spooky Map Shows You How to Find the Best Halloween Displays in Boise

Who says decorating the yard should just happen at Christmas time? Families around the Treasure Valley are getting in the spooky spirit with some over-the-top Halloween decorations!

If your family loves Halloween as much as we do, wouldn't going to check out as many of them as you can be the perfect way to wrap up an evening of trunk-or-treating and costumes? Well, fill your thermos with warm apple cider and buckle the kids into the car, because there's a resource out there that makes it easy to find these Halloween displays!

The now legendary Boise Christmas Lights Map just gave their Halloween page on the website a fresh set of updates! The way the map is organized the purple icons indicate a residential home or neighborhood display. Green icons are indoor haunted houses and orange barns are haunted woods, mazes or pumpkin patches.

Clicking on the icons will bring up a photo of the display, its address and a brief description of what to expect when you drive by. At press time, there are half a dozen home displays on the map. Expect that number to grow exponentially over the next few weeks. The website ended the Halloween season with over 80 listings in 2021. If you have a spooky display to add, you can submit your home for inclusion HERE.

Right now, the most over-the-top display is on Oakridge Drive in Boise. The haunted display is in its sixth year and this year the creators decided to jump on the excitement surrounding the release of Hocus Pocus 2. The Sanderson Sisters-themed display includes lights, music and a bit of magic.

According to the listing, you can see the display from the street and listen to the music that it's synced to through your car stereo. They do welcome you to get out of the car to take some pictures/video of the display but ask that you don't walk inside it. It's now up and running every day from 7-10 p.m.

The Boise Christmas Lights Map was originally the creation of William Higginson. His passion for Christmas lights and putting this project is incredible and you can read more about how it came together on the actual Boise Christmas Lights website. Make sure you bookmark the page because when Christmas time rolls around it will be the absolute authority on everything Christmas lights!

