Over the weekend of August 12-14, you may have encountered some zombies, monsters and other costumed characters lurking around the Red Lion Boise Downtowner.

If you saw them, did it make you do a double take at the calendar? No, you didn't lose two months in the blink of an eye. These ghosts and ghouls kicked off spooky season early at the second annual Idaho Halloween and Horror Convention.

Get our free mobile app

Day 2 was the busiest day of the convention, with panels on everything from building your own haunted attractions, to airbrush make-up techniques and quick change costumes. Saturday is always the best day of the convention to see over-the-top cosplays because it's the day when the winners of the costume contest are revealed during the Horror Ball. The top prize included $150 cash, two VIP tickets for next year's event and a $100 gift certificate to shop for top-of-the-line make-up.

Our friend and photographer extraordinaire, Chris Weathered, was back at the convention snapping photos on Day 2. Keep reading to see some of the images he captured!

Did you miss this year's event? Is this the first time you've heard that Boise had its own Halloween Convention? Would you have gone if you knew about it? Then mark your calendars for August 11-13, 2023. The convention has already announced the dates for its third event and revealed that next year, they'll have two venues with programming: the Red Lion and the Linen building!

Look at the Best Costumes at the Idaho Halloween and Horror Convention Check out the costumes for Day 2 of the Idaho Halloween and Horror Convention!

Here's What You Missed on Day One of the Idaho Halloween and Horror Convention The convention is back for year two at the Red Lion Hotel in Downtown Boise!