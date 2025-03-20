Famous Idaho Recreation Path Now One of the Very Best in America

If you’ve ever traveled with a runner, you know that one of the things they’re researching before boarding a plane or hitting the road is “where are the best running trails in (insert city here.)”

As a former marathoner, I’m not just guilty of this. I truly believe that jumping on a recreation trail is one of the best ways to experience a new city or town. Over the last few years, running while on vacation has introduced me to some really incredible paths including the Pigeon Creek Greenway in Evansville, Indiana along the beautiful Ohio River.

I’ve got no sense of direction, but getting lost on the trails near Kawela Bay on Oahu proved to be an absolutely beautiful workout. I loved getting to check out the Lady Bird Lake Trail while in Austin, Texas for a friend’s wedding. And any time I’m visiting family in Ohio? I can’t resist a run on the old stomping grounds at Mill Creek Metro Parks in Youngstown.

As much as I love pounding the pavement on those destination runs, I’ll never take what we have in our own backyard for granted. The Boise River Greenbelt is an incredible resource in the Treasure Valley and now it’s getting the recognition it deserves!

The Boise Greenbelt is One of the Best Recreation Trails in America

The USA Today just asked 12 of their favorite travel journalists to help them find the 20 best recreation trails in America for their 2025 “Reader’s Choice Award” in the category. That panel had good taste, because the second nominee on the list is none other than the Boise River Greenbelt.

In giving our beloved Greenbelt the nod, they said:

Stretching along the Idaho capital's namesake river, the Boise River Greenbelt is open from sunrise to sunset and cuts through the middle of town. It includes a dozen different parks where you can take a break and enjoy the scenery. There are also popular birding spots along the belt.

When I voted, it was in sixteenth place which means it could really use some support from those of us who live and work around it! If you’d like to vote for the Greenbelt click HERE.

A Brief History of the Boise Greenbelt

If you haven’t taken the time to watch this vintage 1970 home movie of what the banks of the Boise River looked like without the Greenbelt, you need to. It’s wild to see what the city looked like before the Greenbelt.

The video, which was narrated by former Boise City Councilman, Bill Onweiler, talks about the plans for both the Warm Springs Golf Course and the continuous path that would eventually run through it.

As the video shot from a helicopter rolls, he talks about the vision of creating a continuous path on both sides of the river from Lucky Peak, through Downtown and “hopefully through Garden City and through the county.” It wasn’t an easy task to pull off, but it certainly proved to be worth it!

Today, the Boise River Greenbelt gives both Idahoans and tourists the opportunity to navigate their way from Lucky Peak all the way into Eagle through the 25-mile, mostly shaded multi-use path. The things to do along the Greenbelt just keep multiplying as more parks, businesses and restaurants have been added over the last few years.