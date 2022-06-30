Win Goo Goo Dolls Tickets with 107.9 LITE-FM!

Summer concert season in Boise has just started. 107.9 LITE-FM wants to get you into the next big show at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater!

When the Goo Goo Dolls announced their summer tour way back in February 2020, we were so excited! And then the world got weird and the band had to postpone the show. When the new date rolled around, the world was still weird and they postponed one more time.

But now?! The concert is actually happening and it's sneaking up on us quickly. The Goo Goo Dolls, with special guests Blue October, will be at the Ford Idaho Center on Friday, July 15! Want to go? Let's make it happen.

First, make sure you have the 107.9 LITE-FM app downloaded on your phone.

Then, just fill out the form below.

The contest will close on Monday, July 4 at 11:59 p.m. It's a Red, White and Winning Weekend on the 107.9 LITE-FM app!

