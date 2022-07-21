Boise’s Unique New Bagel Shop Will Make You Feel Like You’re in New York City

Back in February, we told you that something new was in the works for the old Kiwi Shake & Bake location on 8th Street. After a few months of construction, remodeling and training, that “something new” is ready to welcome its first guests!

Jamie Goldstein and her team have been busy bringing their vision for a truly New York-style bagel bakery to life. On the bagel shop’s website, Jamie describes what it was like visiting her grandparents' apartment in Brooklyn. She recalls precious (and delicious) memories of her grandma’s cooking, laughter and quality time. That’s the atmosphere she hopes to build at the new bagel cafe.

Goldstein’s Bagels and Bialys initially hoped to open this spring. After some delays, they’re finally open! They’re holding their soft opening Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. (or until sold out) this week. They’ll be serving a partial menu made up of some of the most requested items from people who’ve been following Goldstein’s progress.

While their menu hasn’t been posted on the website yet, we do have a pretty good idea of some of the items you’ll see there now and in the future. Obviously, bagels and bialys are the main draws. The question is, do you even know what a bialy is?

According to What's Cooking America, it's an Eastern European Jewish bread originally in Bialystok, Poland. Thousands of people from that area migrated from that area to New York City and brought the recipe with them. The round bread differs from the bagels we're used to finding at Boies's Blue Sky Bagels in a few ways. Most notably, they don't have holes. There's simply a dimple in the middle that is traditionally filled with onions, garlic or poppy seeds. Unlike bagels, which are usually boiled and then baked, bialys are simply baked.

Some of the images on their Facebook page tease salmon, coffee, matzoh ball soup, sturgeon, salad and pizza, so there are many elements of a traditional New York bagel bakery to look forward to! Those who’ve already stopped in haven’t just complimented the food, but the artwork as well! There’s an Instagram-worthy mural by a local graphic design artist named Walter Gerald on one of the walls.

Goldstein’s is the second new bagel shop to open in the Boise area this year. Freedom Bagel Bakery opened on Eagle Road in Meridian in April. They’ve already been wow-ing customers with creative menu items like Load Idaho Potato cream cheese and bagel dogs.

A third bagel shop, Good Times Bagels, is in the works at 424 W Main Street. They’re teasing wood-fired bagels, coffee and high fives.

