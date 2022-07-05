Former Boise State Bronco Shot And Killed In California On 4th of July

Former Boise State Defensive Lineman Greg Grimes was shot and killed in Sacramento, California early Monday morning.

The shooting happened outside of a nightclub in Sacramento. Grimes was 31 years old.

In addition to Grimes, four other people were wounded in the tragic shooting. Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester says calls regarding the shooting started coming in around 1:51am.

Grimes was a redshirt in 2008 and played for the Boise State Broncos from 2009-2012.

Broncos Coach Andy Avalos said on Twitter, "I, and the entire Boise State football family, are saddened to learn about the passing of Greg Grimes. I was fortunate to coach him during his senior season. He was a member of the brotherhood who is gone way too soon. He will be missed."

The Sacramento Bee says Grimes started a staffing company there last year. He was also coaching at Inderkum High School in Sacramento, his alma matter.

Many teammates, including Dallas Cowboys star and former Bronco DeMarcus Lawrence, took to Twitter to pay their respects.

RIP Greg Grimes and his family and loved ones are in our thoughts.

