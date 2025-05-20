Around the country, many Americans consider Memorial Day Weekend the “unofficial start of summer.” In Idaho? I’d like to argue that the kickoff of amphitheater season at one of the state’s most popular concert venues is our “unofficial start of summer.”

The Ford Idaho Center has more than 25 concerts on the line-up for their outdoor amphitheater season in 2025 and it begins with legends Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan on May 20. We’re hoping that fans took time to read the “Know Before You Go” section of their season kickoff email, because the venue just changed a very important policy days before the first concert of the year.

According to the advisory and the venue’s website, the Ford Idaho Center and Amphitheater began implementing a clear bag policy for all ticketed concerts, comedians, sporting events and family shows on May 1, 2025. It’s something they felt was necessary to align with current industry standards for safety and entry practices.

What’s Changed with the Ford Idaho Center’s New Clear Bag Policy?

Under the OLD policy, bags up to 12” x 12” x 8” were permitted into the venue. While they encouraged fans to use clear bags, you could bring in any soft bag like a small backpack or tote bag as long as it fit the measurement guidelines.

Under the NEW policy bigger bags MUST be clear and the measurement guidelines have been changed to 14” x 14” x 6”. The infographic in the email suggested clear totes, clear fanny packs or a clear small backpack.

Small, non-clear clutches or wallets are still permitted as long as they don’t exceed 4” x 6”.

There is NO BAG CHECK, so if you accidentally bring a prohibited item you will need to take it back to your vehicle.

No bag? No problem. There’s a “no bag line” at the main entry gate for those who want to breeze through security.

Are There Any Exceptions to the Clear Bag Policy?

Yes. The Ford Idaho Center will make exceptions for guests who need to bring medical equipment or diaper bags with them. Those don’t need to be clear, but they do need to fit the new size restrictions.

What Other Items Are Prohibited From the Ford Idaho Center?

It’s always good to know before you go! These items are listed as general items prohibited from the Ford Idaho Center and the amphitheater. You’re always encouraged to check the “more info” tab on the event you’re attending as some artists may have restrictions on the height of chairs or if they’re even allowed at all.