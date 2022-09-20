Host Year Round Pool Parties At This Impressive Eagle, Idaho Home

What are you saving your money for? A fully loaded version of your dream car? An unforgettable international vacation? Or…a pool?

A Facebook friend recently shared a sentimental post about the pool he saved for and finally installed in 2020. His only complaint about it is that it’s an outdoor pool that he’ll have to winterize and go without for about five months.

What if pool season never had to come to an end? It turns out there are a surprising number of homes in the Treasure Valley with indoor pools that are sheltered from whatever weird behavior Idaho’s unpredictable weather has in store. In fact, a handful of them have been on the market this year!

This home at 570 S Cole Road has been on and off the market since June 2021. Public records don’t indicate that there has been a change in ownership, so it stands to reason that we may see it listed for sale again. The last asking price for the 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home was $998,000. It was built in 1975 and the pool room was added in 1978. The listing was removed in July.

A few weeks later we stumbled across this absolute gem on 12033 W Florida Drive. It really doesn’t look like much from the outside, but inside? WOW! Isn’t the indoor pool and hot tub room something special?! We’re surprised that it was on the market for over 100 days. After a price drop to $595,000, it finally has a pending offer.

We’re a little biased when it comes to just how much we love the pool at this $1,375,000 home on Warm Springs Avenue. According to the Idaho Architecture Project, it’s known as the Klein House because built for Edith Miller-Klein. Klein was one of the first 20 women to pass the bar exam and practice law in Idaho. She worked as a Municipal Court judge, served in the state legislature for twenty years and became a partner in her law firm. Klein competed on the swim team while getting her undergraduate degree at the University of Idaho, so we’re not surprised that the geothermal pool was very important to her.

Klein passed away in 1998 and the home has had a handful of owners. Most recently? Breaking Bad star and local celebrity, Aaron Paul. When he listed the home in July, he shared “It pains me to let go of this Idaho staple but life is full of chapters and sadly this chapter is closing.” He bought it sight unseen. We feel so lucky that we’ve gotten to see the inside and spend some time in the pool. (Paul’s mom works with us.) It’s still on the market.

And that brings us to this beautiful home in Meridian that just came on the market a few days ago! Located at 2095 N Meridian Rd in Eagle, it’s the latest home for sale with an indoor pool and it looks quite different from the homes you’ve already seen in this article! Ready to look around this $1,998,000 home? Let’s do it!

