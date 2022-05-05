Downtown Boise’s Brand New Food Hall Has an Opening Date, See the First 12 Tenants

LOFT. Ha' Penny. UpCycle. White House | Black Market. Edwards. Office Depot. For one reason or another, there seems to have been a mass exodus of businesses from the BoDo area.

Even with all of those businesses exiting Downtown Boise, there's still plenty of activity happening in the area. If your commute takes you down Front Street to get on the connector you've seen the ongoing construction where Urban Outfitters, LOFT and UpCycle used to be. The project, known as The Warehouse Food Hall, is close to wrapping up. They’ve officially announced on their website that they will open on Tuesday, July 12 at 10:30 a.m.!

Ultimately, it'll have room for over 20 food and retail vendors. Many of those spaces are still available for entrepreneurs looking to expand their brands or perhaps give them their first brick-and-mortar locations in the Treasure Valley!

Right now, The Warehouse has 12 tenants excited to welcome guests this summer. So far, we're impressed by what they've put together. Many of them are local businesses that feel they’re ready to expand beyond their food trucks or pop-ups and expand into the brick-and-mortar world! After it opens their hours will be 10:30 a.m. - 9 a.m. Sunday-Thursday and 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Here's a sneak peek of what's coming soon in Downtown Boise.

