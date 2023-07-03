If you’re hosting a Fourth of July bash and loaded up on frozen foods that you could cook up in your air fryer, this isn’t the news you want to hear. Almost 77,000 pounds of mini-frozen corn dogs have been recalled due to spoilage.

Have you gotten home from grocery shopping, opened something you just purchased and thought to yourself “gee, that doesn’t smell right?” That’s what many customers who recently opened their bag of mini corn dogs manufactured by Foster Farms experienced. According to the USDA’s recall page, House of Raeford is voluntarily recalling almost 38.5 tons of their “Mini Corn Dog Bite-Sized Chicken Franks Dipped in Batter Honey Crunchy Flavor” after customers complained that the products smelled, didn’t look right and had an unpleasant taste.

Get our free mobile app

At this time, no one’s gotten sick from eating the corn dogs, but the company is concerned about possible spoilage so they’re encouraging customers who have bags of the corn dogs in their freezers to throw them out and not eat them.

The recall includes 1.83 lb resealable bags with lot codes 123114 and 223114 with a use by date of April 23, 2024. They have the number P-9136 printed on the bags. This product was delivered to dozens of Idaho stores including Albertsons, Walmart and Target.

Not sure if these are the corndogs you were planning on adding to your holiday celebration? Here’s a look at the images the USDA shared of the products.

USDA.gov USDA.gov loading...

USDA.gov USDA.gov loading...

USDA.gov USDA.gov loading...

Sad that you wasted your money on tainted corndogs? The USDA says that if you don’t want to just throw them away, you can return them to your point of purchase for a full refund.

KEEP READING: 15 Incredible Boise Area Fairs and Festivals You Can't Miss in 2023 As the weather starts to warm up, so do fun events around the Treasure Valley! Mark your calendars and don't miss out on these fun celebrations!

Major Concerts Coming to the Boise Area in 2023 When it came to the sheer number of concerts, 2022 was a year that the Treasure Valley won't soon forget. But 2023? There are some BIG artists looking to make a splash in Idaho!