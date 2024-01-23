7 Troubling Illnesses Linked to Coscto Charcuterie in Idaho, Washington and Utah

A good charcuterie board can take any regular girls night to the next level. Unfortunately, if it includes a product recently sold by Costco, the night could end with you running to the bathroom and experiencing some very unpleasant digestive problems.

Earlier this month, Fratelli Beretta USA Inc. recalled a ready-to-eat charcuterie meat sampler sold under their “Busseto Foods” banner at Sam’s Club locations. After Salmonella illnesses linked to the meat were reported in seven states, the product was pulled from shelves and customers who bought the meat were told to toss them or take them back to the store.

The USA Today reports that since then, more than 20 additional salmonella illnesses were recorded with five of them resulting in hospitalization. Now 22 states and an additional product are included in the recall.

The Washington State Department of Health received confirmation that five people in their state are sick due to Salmonella and after talking with these folks, they learned that none of them had consumed the recalled Busseto product. It’s not sold in Washington because the state has NO Sam’s Club Stores.

They did, however, discover that at least four of those people ate a similar product sold at Costco. The meat they ate came from a two-pack of charcuterie meat called “Fratelli Beretta Antipasto Gran Beretta.” It included a black pepper dry salami, Italian dry salami, dry coppa and prosciutto.

As a result of the investigation, the Washington State Department of Health and CDC are recommending that customers destroy or return the product if it has a “Best By” date of June 13, 2024 or earlier.

How Dangerous is a Salmonella Related Illness?

It’s definitely something you don’t want to experience. If you consumed the meat and have any of these symptoms, you should seek immediate medical attention.

Diarrhea + fever of 102º or higher

Diarrhea for 3 days, no signs of improving

Bloody diarrhea

Excessive vomiting to the point where you can’t keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration like not urinating much, dry mouth and throat or feeling dizzy when standing up.

Right now, the CDC has confirmed 47 infections and 10 hospitalizations. Those numbers include the five cases in Washington, one case in Idaho and one case in Utah. They do note that for most people, a salmonella infection will recover without medical attention. It can be particularly dangerous for people with severe illness, weakened immune systems, adults over 50 with medical problems, infants and anyone 65 or older.

