Comedian Patton Oswalt Says Great Things About Boise

Comedian Patton Oswalt is someone who can always make me laugh. He's currently in town enjoying Boise ahead of his show tomorrow night at the Morrison Center at 7pm. Oswalt says this is his first time in Boise, and "it's nice!"

Patton is one of the best in the game, and it's great to see him out enjoying our city. He even stopped by the Basque Block. Hopefully enjoyed some paella.

The kind guy that he is, he even took the time to promote other shows in town, free of charge.

As Patton now knows, it's not all about potatoes in Idaho. We also have some amazing wine. Or, vino as the fancy folk would put it.

Boise loves you, too, Patton. Have fun and come back soon!