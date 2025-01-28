Idaho Warned to Remove These Common 7 Items From Garage in Freezing Temps

If you look around social media, there’s no shortage of memes and jokes about the arctic blast that recently hit Idaho.

We can’t blame you for not wanting to leave the house as you watch your thermometer plummet after pulling out of the garage. Depending on whether your garage is detached or attached to your home, it could be anywhere from 10-20º warmer than the frigid morning temperatures waiting for you on the other side of that garage door.

Even though a garage is a little more sheltered from the elements like wind, snow and rain it still gets cold in there. We’re talking cold enough that certain items may get damaged being stored in those conditions or even worse, could pose a safety risk to you or your family.

Remove These Items From Your Idaho Garage When Temperatures Drop

We understand that the garage is a convenient place to store items that are just taking up too much space in the house. Those items are most out of sight, out of mind until you need them again. Some of the items home improvement experts recommend finding an alternate storage place for are common sense and overlap with the list of items you shouldn’t keep in your car in the winter.

Others? Not so obvious. After creating this list, we realized how guilty we are of storing several of these items in the garage and will be a different space for them.

Just because we haven’t had a lot of snow in the Boise area doesn’t mean that winter is over yet. We recommend moving these items to a new place before it’s too late.

