A Friend’s Letter Turned into an Unforgettable Christmas for Single Mom Battling Cancer

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

Christmas Wish Miracle Marathon Day introduced us to Jacob who told us that his friend Shannon has been out of work for a while. It's because she's had an ongoing battle with leukemia. The process of getting on disability hasn't been easy and she hasn't had steady income for months.

It's made providing for her three daughters as a single mom, very, very difficult. Jacob tells us that a local church pitched in for rent a few months ago but knows that a traditional Christmas would be nearly impossible for Shannon and her girls without a small miracle.

Well, we found some folks that wanted to make that miracle happen! The agents at JPAR Live Local Realty got together and went shopping for Shannon's family.

Click play to hear Jacob tell us Shannon's story and how thrilled Shannon and her kids were when we dropped off the goodies!)

Donate to Help Us Grant More Wishes

We want to grant as many wishes as possible in 2024 and we can't do it without your support! If you'd like to donate, there are two easy ways to do that!

Donate at PFCU | Pioneer Federal Credit Union is collecting donations at all of their Treasure Valley locations. To find the one closest to you click HERE.

Donate Online | Chances are you've already got a PayPal account set up for your holiday shopping. Use that same PayPal account or enter your payment information for a one-time donation HERE.