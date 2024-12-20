LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

Christmas Wish Miracle Marathon Day kicked off by talking to Carolyn about the dad of her son's best friend. Sadly, Joe's best friend passed away in November and Carolyn's family wanted to do something nice for his dad, Tracy.

Tracy's family had already been through so much. They faced foreclosure, multiple car problems and food insecurity. Losing his 20 year-old son was the freshest wound in the series of tough challenges Tracy's family faced.

Carolyn tells us that losing such a kind hearted young person has left behind a huge hole for Tracy and his other kids. She was hoping that we could do something to give him a little hope and faith that things will eventually get better. We loaded up our elves in the Treasure Valley Subaru delivery sleigh and sent them out to make the magic happen.

Tap to hear Carolyn tell us about Tracy's struggles and how touched Tracy was by the kind gesture our community put together for him.

Donate to Help Us Grant More Wishes

We want to grant as many wishes as possible in 2024 and we can't do it without your support! If you'd like to donate, there are two easy ways to do that!

Donate at PFCU | Pioneer Federal Credit Union is collecting donations at all of their Treasure Valley locations. To find the one closest to you click HERE.

Donate Online | Chances are you've already got a PayPal account set up for your holiday shopping. Use that same PayPal account or enter your payment information for a one-time donation HERE.