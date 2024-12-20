A Christmas Wish for a Dad Who Needed It Most

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

Our final wish of Miracle Marathon Day came to us from April who told us that her ex-husband has really been through it the last two years. In 2022, his basement flooded ad the insurance company denied his claim. A few months later, he was stranded in a snowstorm on Christmas Eve. He suffered from hypothermia and eventually neuropathy in his feet as a result. The next spring, he was hit in the head by a falling tree. Then, last summer he tore his bicep and suffered nerve damage during the surgery that was supposed to fix it.

April knows that it's been hard for him to go from an active, healthy dad and business owner to disabled in several ways. While the doctors can try to fix him physically, she could tell that he needed something to restore his faith in Christmas.

Despite the divorce, he's still her best friend and a wonderful father to their 12 year old daughter. Their daughter could use something to brighten up her world as well. She lost her best friend earlier this year and has had a difficult time navigating that grief at such a young age. It doesn't get any easier when you're being bullied at school. She's been asking to switch to online school, but dad's in a position where buying the computer isn't possible.

April wishes she could do more for Patrick and their daughter, but is barely scraping by herself. She was hoping there may be some generous folks in the treasure Valley that would help this holiday season, promising to pay it forward when things get better.

Between the angel elves at JPAR Live Local Realty, our friend Rob at Treasure Valley Subaru and Tyson at Baker Auction Company, we were able to deliver a surprise Patrick never saw coming.

Click play to hear April tell us about Patrick's string of bad luck and how overwhelmed he was when he realized he was on the receiving end of something he'd heard on the radio before.

