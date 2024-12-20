Christmas Wish Spreads Joy to a Grandma and Graddaughter Who Inspire Us All

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

Christmas Wish Miracle Marathon Day introduced us to Gina who is incredibly inspired by her friend, Jennifer. When Jennifer's disabled grand daughter needed a place to call home and extra care after enduring 25 surgeries by the age of 13, she took on that role. Gina tells us that Brooklyn, despite just going through a major spinal surgery, is the most positive, loving and caring kid around. It's a testament to the amazing job that Jennifer's doing as a caretaker. The two of them have really become two peas in a pod.

Sadly, Jennifer was diagnosed with Leukemia, which has made day to day life more difficult however, Gina says this hasn't changed Jennifer's giving nature. She tells us that even when Jennifer isn't feeling well, she never complains about her health issues. Her main concern is making sure that Brooklyn feels loved and supported.

Gina asked if we could send this dynamic granddaughter-grandma duo some special things to help brighten up what's shaping up to be a tough Christmas. We were happy to do it!

Tap play to hear how inspired Gina is by her friend Jennifer and how surprised Jennifer and Brooklyn were by the goodies that we dropped off.

Donate to Help Us Grant More Wishes

We want to grant as many wishes as possible in 2024 and we can't do it without your support! If you'd like to donate, there are two easy ways to do that!

Donate at PFCU | Pioneer Federal Credit Union is collecting donations at all of their Treasure Valley locations. To find the one closest to you click HERE.

Donate Online | Chances are you've already got a PayPal account set up for your holiday shopping. Use that same PayPal account or enter your payment information for a one-time donation HERE.