Local Business Surprises Meridian Mom With Joyful Break She Needed

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

Christmas Wish Miracle Marathon Day continued with a call to Debra. She had written us a letter about her daughter Sierra. Sierra and her husband, Austin, have three kids and it seemed like everything was going well until both of them got sick with COVID. They tried to work work from home, but with three very young kids, it wasn't a great fit.

Ultimately, they've ended up losing their jobs and have struggled to find consistent work. They've been making ends meet with a little help from family members who drop off food every now and then, but the couple found themselves selling some of their personal items to pay important bills like rent.

Debra know there wasn't much left over for Christmas, so she was hoping that maybe we could put together a surprise for her daughter so that her grandkids will still get to experience the magic of Christmas. She knows her daughter and son-in-law would never ask for help, but they really needed a little hand up to stay afloat.

We shared Sierra's story with one of our best elves, Emma at Ardurra in Meridian. She rallied her troops to put together a Christmas Wish surprise that will make this Christmas one that the family will remember for years to come!

Donate to Help Us Grant More Wishes

We want to grant as many wishes as possible in 2024 and we can't do it without your support! If you'd like to donate, there are two easy ways to do that!

Donate at PFCU | Pioneer Federal Credit Union is collecting donations at all of their Treasure Valley locations. To find the one closest to you click HERE.

Donate Online | Chances are you've already got a PayPal account set up for your holiday shopping. Use that same PayPal account or enter your payment information for a one-time donation HERE.