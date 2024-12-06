Christmas Wish Helps Nampa Mom Get Back on Her Feet

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

We wrapped up the first week of Christmas Wish 2024 by going to see Tami's friend, Ariel. 2024 has really just thrown her curveball after curveball after curveball. Earlier this year, she had surgery and had to be out of work for a little while while she recovered.

Then she and her three kids suddenly found themselves evicted from their home and had to move into a new apartment. To top it all off, her youngest was diagnosed with pneumonia and had to be admitted to the hospital for few days.

Needless to say, it's been a struggle to stay afloat when life's just given her one thing after another. Tami knows how hard Ariel's trying to give her kids the best life possible, but thought she could use a little help so that she could give her kids a nice Christmas.

We jumped at the opportunity to be a bright light during a year that's been really difficult! So we loaded up our delivery elves into the Treasure Valley Subaru delivery sleigh and sent them to surprise Ariel.

Click play to hear Tami tell us about Ariel's sting of tough luck and how surprised she was to find us at the door.

Donate to Help Us Grant More Wishes

We want to grant as many wishes as possible in 2024 and we can't do it without your support! If you'd like to donate, there are two easy ways to do that!

Donate at PFCU | Pioneer Federal Credit Union is collecting donations at all of their Treasure Valley locations. To find the one closest to you click HERE.

Donate Online | Chances are you've already got a PayPal account set up for your holiday shopping. Use that same PayPal account or enter your payment information for a one-time donation HERE.