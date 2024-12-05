Resilient Single Mom Gets Christmas Wish Surprise at St. Luke’s

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

It's always great to reconnect with one of our past Christmas Wish recipients and this is proof of just how much the staff at St. Luke's supports each other. A few years ago, we surprised Rebecca when she was going through a string of bad luck that included a serious illness, car accident and an appliance giving up. One of her co-workers were hoping we could give her a little hand up while she got back on her feet.

Now Rebecca wanted to do the same for another co-worker. Melissa's a single mom of two. Her son just underwent a very intense surgery, so she had to take time off her two jobs in order to care for him. As you can imagine, the bills piled up quickly and Melissa started falling behind. She's trying to keep the family afloat and there's not much left for Christmas.

That's why Rebecca was hoping that we could help out someone who's always thinking of others before herself and we were happy to do it!

Click play below to hear Rebecca tell us about Melissa and what happened when our delivery elves crashed the St. Luke's "Friendsgiving!"

Donate to Help Us Grant More Wishes

We want to grant as many wishes as possible in 2024 and we can't do it without your support! If you'd like to donate, there are two easy ways to do that!

Donate at PFCU | Pioneer Federal Credit Union is collecting donations at all of their Treasure Valley locations. To find the one closest to you click HERE.

Donate Online | Chances are you've already got a PayPal account set up for your holiday shopping. Use that same PayPal account or enter your payment information for a one-time donation HERE.